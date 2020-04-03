Northeastern State University senior Jayci Jones is one of 290 students selected for the 2020-2021 cohort of Newman Civic Fellows by Campus Connect, a Boston-based nonprofit organization working to advance the public purposes of higher education.
Jones is set to graduate in May with a double major in political science and history. She looks forward to seeking her law degree from the University of Tulsa. She has held many leadership roles throughout her time at NSU, including director of Rookie Bridge Camp, senator, judicial chair and vice president for the Northeastern Student Government Association, and executive position in Delta Zeta sorority. Jones currently serves as the vice president of Student Government within Student Engagement at NSU and helps to organize food drives, toy drives, community service events and more.
"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to expand my knowledge of public service as part of such a unique program," Jones said. "I am so grateful that NSU gave me the opportunity to apply and be accepted as a Newman Civic Fellow; it is just one of the ways that my time in undergrad has shaped my future. The experiences I have had at Northeastern helped instill a passion for public service and I hope the skills I learn in this program will help me give back to my alma mater in the future."
The Newman Civic Fellowship, named for Campus Compact co-founder Frank Newman, is a one-year experience emphasizing personal, professional and civic growth for students who have demonstrated a capacity for leadership and an investment in solving public problems. Through the fellowship, Campus Compact provides a variety of learning and networking opportunities, including a national conference of Newman Civic Fellows. The fellowship also provides fellows with access to apply for exclusive scholarship and post-graduate opportunities.
"We are proud to recognize each of these extraordinary student leaders and thrilled to have the opportunity to engage with them," said Campus Compact President Andrew Seligsohn. "The stories of this year's Newman Civic Fellows make clear that they are committed to finding solutions to pressing problems in their communities and beyond. That is what Campus Compact is about, and it's what our country and our world desperately need."
Campus Compact is a national coalition of over 1,000 colleges and universities committed to the public purposes of higher education. Campus Compact supports institutions in fulfilling their public purposes by deepening their ability to improve community life and to educate students for civic and social responsibility.
As the largest national higher education association dedicated solely to campus-based civic engagement, it provides professional development to administrators and faculty to enable them to engage effectively, facilitate national partnerships connecting campuses with key issues in their local communities, build pilot programs to test and refine promising models in engaged teaching and scholarship, celebrate and cultivate student civic leadership, and convene higher education institutions and partners beyond higher education to share knowledge and develop collective capacity. Visit www.compact.org.
