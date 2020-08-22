Northeastern State University students Katie Smith Easter and Katie Worden were recently awarded the Grand River Dam Authority Scenic Rivers and Watershed Research Fellowship, which allows them to pursue research on the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers and their watershed, in the areas of environmental science, aquatic and terrestrial wildlife, water quality and management.
Smith Easter is a Cherokee Nation citizen from Eureka Springs, Arkansas, and a senior majoring in integrative biology, fisheries and wildlife biology. She plans to use this fellowship to research on the Oklahoma Scenic Rivers and watershed, and create a project with other researchers in the areas of environmental science, aquatic and terrestrial wildlife and water quality management.
“The more research that is generated in these areas creates space for local data-driven decisions,” she said. “In a world full of opinions, it’s important that peer reviewed data is regularly generated and available to not only the scientific community but our families, communities and lawmakers. I am honored to work with the GRDA and be named a research fellow.”
Smith Easter hopes to pursue a graduate and doctoral degree while working towards a career as a research scientist.
Worden is a senior from Tulsa, and is majoring in organismic integrative biology. She says that ecosystem restoration is the essence of her spirit.
“No matter what obstacles surface, I will accomplish my goal and learn how to help communities in any ecosystem,” Worden said. “Understanding and recording how anthropogenic activities affect ecosystems in a positive, negative and neutral way will grant us the means of establishing a way to make ecosystem restoration a reality and undo all the damage that has been inflicted on the environment.”
Worden’s research will be in line with her proposal: analyze and compare how light availability affects leaf traits between riparian and upland shrubs. Worden will observe nutrient allocation and quantify sun and shade along the river in Tahlequah by using a PhotosynQ and MultispeQ tool that measures plant and environmental parameters.
Worden’s career goal is to stimulate biodiversity through ecosystem restoration by utilizing environmental science interdisciplinary skills. She plans to continue her education after she graduates.
The fellowship will cover tuition and fees, as well as a stipend to defray the costs of books and room and board. Smith Easter and Worden will also be paid hourly during the academic year to support research activities. These students will be required to present their research to at least one local/regional conference and at NSU Undergraduate Research Day during the spring semester.
This fellowship is offered every academic year and is posted in the spring semester if students are interested. The GRDA-NSU partnership also offers smaller research stipends to freshman and sophomore students every semester.
For more information on the fellowship or student research stipends, contact Katherine Wollman at katherine.wollman@grda.com or Courtney Stookey at courtney.stookey@grda.com.
