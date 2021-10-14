NSU students collecting donations for HIC

Students from Northeastern State University are accepting donations for Help In Crisis and raising awareness about violence against women.
The timing of the drive aligns with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which is recognized in October.
“We are running a drive-thru donation drive for Help In Crisis through the Women and Gender Studies class. They have to do a service learning project every semester. This year, the students have banded together to do a larger project,” said Dr. Suzanne Farmer, associate professor of history and director of the Center for Women’s Studies.
The initial idea came from the advisory board of the Center for Women’s Studies, but the project has been put together by NSU students who are taking classes in Women’s and Gender Studies. About 16 students are actively participating in the project, and more will join them later this semester.
“They have done everything for marketing. They put the poster together. They put the social media campaign together. We added one of the students as an admin on our Facebook page, and she’s been running that. They organized the times for the drive. They’ve been sorting the materials. They have completely done all of this. They had the option to do it, and they created the drive themselves,” said Farmer.
During October, the Center for Women’s Studies brings particular awareness to issues relating to violence. Farmer indicated one in four women and one in seven men will be in a domestic partnership that is physically or emotionally violent.
The project coincides with the students’ education, as October is when they will be learning about violence against women.
Over the last year and a half, incidents of domestic violence have increased throughout the country as a result of the pandemic.
“There were more domestic violence cases over the past year than there have been previously. As children and women were at home more, and they were quarantining with their families, that provided more opportunities for domestic violence,” said Farmer.
She noted the Violence Against Women Act has been reauthorized a number of times since its initial passage in 1994, and that its reauthorization passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in February, but it is still being referred to in Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and has not been passed and signed, which leaves women vulnerable.
In classes taught at NSU, professors teach about more than a handful of negative episodes that exist throughout history and today. They also teach students how to find solutions to these problems.
“We look at societal issues through the lens of gender. As we study these topics, it’s not just helpful to learn about the negativity, but you want to help students to think of ways that they can contribute to the solution. That’s what the service learning component is about. They all have to do a research project,” she said.
Alexa Riley is a senior at NSU who studies sociology and has helped to organize the drive. After she graduates, she wants to become a social worker, so working first-hand with the Help In Crisis has given her experience in her field. She has reached out to members of the community to solicit donations, and in her experience, she has learned that it is important to understand what items are most needed.
“Whenever I have been doing research, I’ve seen that laundry detergent is most useful. They think that clothing and socks are most essential, and that’s good, too, but they need stuff like shampoo and conditioner – things they’ll need to help them to get life back on track,” said Riley.
You can help
The Help In Crisis Donation drive will run through October. The official student-manned hours for the remainder of the week are Friday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday, Oct 16, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those who wish to donate after Oct. 16 may do so, but must first contact Suzanne Farmer at farmer07@nsuok.edu to arrange a time for drop off.
