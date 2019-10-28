NSU students designated as Brad Henry International Scholars

Northeastern State University students Vivian Carrell and Lorance Washington have been selected as Brad Henry International Scholars by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
Carrell, a geography major from Fort Gibson, and Washington, a media studies major from Broken Arrow, will spend the spring 2020 semester studying at Swansea University in Swansea, Wales, United Kingdom.
The students were nominated by NSU President Steve Turner. They will receive funding for tuition and lodging for a full semester of study at Swansea University, as well as a stipend to help with other expenses such as airfare and passport fees to and from the UK.
“The NSU Office of International Programs is pleased to congratulate Ms. Carrell and Mr. Washington on this honor,” said Dr. Roger Collier, acting director of the Office of International Programs. “It is an acknowledgement of their hard work and talent, as well as a valuable opportunity to broaden their horizons through international study.”
The Brad Henry International Scholarship program was established by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education in June 2008. The Regents provide a stipend for students selected to participate in the semester-long study or research programs affiliated with Swansea University. Recipients are selected by a committee of State Regents’ staff based on their excellent academic performance, outstanding communication skills, exemplary character, and exceptional leadership, maturity and judgment.
