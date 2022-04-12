NSU students eye options at Criminal Justice Career Fair

Northeastern State University students had to the opportunity to meet with over 40 agencies during the Criminal Justice Career Fair on Tuesday.
Dr. Amy Proctor, associate professor with the NSU Department of Criminology, Justice Studies and Global Security, said every agency has openings in various positions.
“This just isn’t about law enforcement, this is about a lot of stuff; legal [studies], Homeland Security and correctional [facilities],” said Proctor. “Everyone is hiring, and I think that’s what helped getting so many agencies here is because we need people.”
Most agencies require a bachelor’s degree, and NSU offers undergraduate and graduate criminal justice-related programs.
Senior Hannah Cawhorn, who studies criminal justice at NSU, said the fair had more options than what she was expecting.
“Normally, it doesn’t seem like we have as much to offer with the other career fairs I’m interested in, anyway. There’s a lot of Native organizations here that I can choose from because my minor is Indigenous Studies,” said Cawhorn.
Her goals after college are to help her tribe and other Indigenous people in any way she can, whether it be through the criminal justice system or otherwise.
Proctor said the Bureau of Indian Affairs was there from New Mexico, and they need law enforcement officers and people for tribal courts.
“If people are looking to travel back to where they came before they went to school and want to go back to Kansas or Arkansas, we found those agencies and [the career fair] covered five states,” said Proctor.
Deanna Whitney is a junior who is getting her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. She stopped by the career fair with her mother, Terri, to explore her options.
“I’m hoping to hit every single table because I’m not sure where I want to go, exactly,” she said. “I was thinking the legal side, but the more I’m talking to people, I’m thinking maybe more face-to-face of law enforcement.”
Terri called the event “eye-opening,” as some may not know all the duties one job can entail.
Agencies included: FBI, Tulsa Police Department, Wichita Police Department, Dallas Police Department, Oklahoma, Kansas and Arkansas Highway Patrol, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Oklahoma Juvenile Affairs, Fayetteville Police Department, Federal Bureau of Prisons, Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, Oklahoma Indian Legal Services, and more.
Instructors demonstrated working with a drug dog, drones and other equipment and vehicles used by law enforcement agencies. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation lead a crime scene demonstration as well.
