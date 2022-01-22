NSU students help clean Thompson House Museum

Students from Northeastern State University spent part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering at the Thompson House Museum by taking down decorations from the Victorian Christmas fundraiser. From left are: Maddie Klinka, Asleigh Brill, and Kaycee Griffith.

Students from Northeastern State University spent part of Martin Luther King Jr. Day volunteering at the Thompson House Museum by taking down decorations from the Victorian Christmas fundraiser. From left are: Maddie Klinka, Asleigh Brill, and Kaycee Griffith.

Tags

Trending Video