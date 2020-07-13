Northeastern State University students are launching a new podcast to discuss topics and conversations surrounding Native Americans in the United States.
The Native American Support Center will be overseeing this project, however each episode will be composed and determined by NSU students. All NSU students are welcome to apply to host an episode.
“Students are encouraged to bring distinguished guests, create dialogue with one another, and share what they think about the world surrounding them,” said Brian Barlow, NASC academic intervention specialist. “Students will engage in conversations about the good, the bad and everything in between.”
As a result of COVID-19, NASC had to adjust how they would remain connected to their students. During this time, it was decided to have a new source of engagement, as well as encouraging new ideas, in a virtual environment.
“The podcast is centered on creating space for NSU students to lead, shape and engage in conversations surrounding the past, present and future of tribal communities,” said Barlow.
Episodes will be released bi-weekly to the NASC YouTube channel. Listeners can expect to hear cultural, progressive and youthful indigenous student perspectives.
The first episode will be available Friday, July 17, at https://bit.ly/NASCYoutube.
