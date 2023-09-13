In the U.S. alone, feral pigs cost $2.5 billion annually. They consume large amount of vegetation, and can destroy natural resources with their rooting and wallowing.
Aaron Sumrall, feral hog expert, visited the Northeastern State University campus Tuesday, Sept. 12, and showed students of Professor Michael Shaughnessy’s Principles of Wildlife Management class how to trap wild pigs using a Pig Brig.
“The damage wild pigs cause happens at the farm level. The indirect impact from this damage shows up at the dinner table. That loss is passed down the chain. Those that are affected by feral pigs are those that wear clothes, live in a house, or eat. That means everybody,” Sumrall said.
That is just one of the reasons to trap wild pigs. Another reason is scientific. To study pigs, they must first be trapped. This is the main area of interest for Shaughnsessy.
“I can study compensatory reproduction, for instance – how fecundity changes in pigs when there is a large loss in their population. Do they give birth to more in a litter?” Shaughnessy said. “I have no expectations when I’m researching. That’s what science is. I only expect to find the truth.”
Shaughnessy led his students outside the science building at NSU’s campus, where Sumrall demonstrated how to erect a Pig Brig.
“I like working with pigs,” Sumrall said. “Most people want to do the prestige animals. Nobody wants to work with nasty pigs, except me. That’s what I call job security.”
The Pig Brig is a simple net structure, erected in a circle, and held in place with fence posts or trees. Food is put in the middle of the net. Pigs root for the food and are trapped inside the net.
Sumrall handed a fencepost to several students and let them try their hand at driving the posts into the hard ground. Next, he showed the students how to assemble the netting and straps.
“The Pig Brig is humane. It doesn’t hurt the animal like other traps. They don’t even know they’re in the Pig Brig. We can trap them, tag them, and set them loose before they even know it,” Sumrall said.
Today, approximately six million feral pigs can be found across 31 states. Feral swine can carry at least 30 diseases and 40 types of parasites that may affect people, pets, livestock, and wildlife, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“There is nowhere that I can’t set this trap. I can put it on the side of a mountain and it will work. I can put it in a pack, walk into the forest with it on my back, and have it set up in no time,” Sumrall said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.