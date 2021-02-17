This past Tuesday, Feb. 16, disaster struck one of the residential halls at Northeastern State University when a fire suppression line burst in Isabel Cobb Hall.
The pipe in Cobb Hall, the newest of all residential halls on campus, caused water damage to several rooms as the icy water dripped from the fourth floor all the way to the lobby.
"The compromised pipe sounded the building's fire alarm," said Dan Mabery, vice president of student relations. "The housing staff immediately implemented safety protocols, evacuated the building and contacted NSU Facilities to address the leak. Facilities staff turned off the water supplying the pipe. However, water continued to drain through the building for about an hour. NSU's custodial staff was on hand to clean up as much water as possible."
Once the leak was under control, the students were allowed to return to their rooms. Luckily, of the several hundred students who reside in Cobb hall, only eight were required to leave their rooms until further notice, so repairs and cleaning could take place.
"Upon the initial assessment, eight students living in the building were contacted by NSU's housing staff and offered alternative housing arrangements due to the leak," said Mabery. "Five of the eight students were not on campus at the time of the incident, two choose to stay with a friend in town, and one relocated to another residence hall on campus."
Logan Evans, one of those eight students, experienced the break first hand.
"I was in my room when the fire alarms went off," said Evans. "Since it usually never is an actual fire, I did not rush myself out the door. Eventually I got my stuff together and began to walk out like we are supposed to do during a fire. The only problem was when I opened my door water started coming into my room. It was coming in from a busted pipe in the maintenance closet."
Evans was required to leave the building while cleaning and maintenance attempted to halt the leak. Upon returning to his room, the damage was immediately noticeable.
"My carpet was just completely soaked, and the shower drain looked like it had regurgitated everything it had swallowed that was not water. It was gross," said Evans. "Luckily I had cleaned my room the day before, so the only thing that was on my floor that got pretty wet was my poker set, some shoes, a few items of clothing, and some miscellaneous items I had in my closet."
Initially, Evans believed he would be able to stay in his room for the night until he was informed he would have to leave the building for a few days. Although he was offered a room in another residential hall, he opted to stay with friends until the situation is resolved.
The recent extreme drop in temperature is suspected to have caused the waterline's failure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.