NSU students work for Habitat

Students from Northeastern State University recently volunteered to work on a Habitat home repair project in Rose.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity not only builds houses for low income families, but they also do repair projects on owner-occupied homes. The repairs are paid back with a low cost repair loan over a period of time. Applicants must meet income guidelines, have good credit, not be a registered sex offender, and have income to pay back the loan. To see about qualifying, call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332 for an appointment. TAHFH is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit Christian housing ministry in Tahlequah.
