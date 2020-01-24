NSU students work for Habitat

Students from Northeastern State University recently volunteered to work on a Habitat home repair project in Rose. Participants include, from left: Rusty McCart, Ashley Carter, Steven Bigby, Chris Cooper, Trey Pritchett, Emily Barrett, and Brian Barlow. Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity not only builds houses for low income families, but they also do repair projects on owner-occupied homes. The repairs are paid back with a low cost repair loan over a period of time. Applicants must meet income guidelines, have good credit, not be a registered sex offender, and have income to pay back the loan. To see about qualifying, call the Habitat office at 918-453-1332 for an appointment. TAHFH is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit Christian housing ministry in Tahlequah.