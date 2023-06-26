Northeastern State University will offer its Summer Bridge Program July 6-27.
Summer Bridge is a four-week program that offers immersive, non-credit college prep for incoming freshmen, including classes in math, reading, and writing.
“Summer Bridge is a way for students to hone their math, reading and writing skills,” said Director of Student Engagement and Transitions Dr. Kendra Haggard. “They are also able to connect to campus partners, each other, current students and university life.”
The program offers coursework, tutoring, group mentoring, and personal development workshops.
“Coming out of high school, I didn't know what to expect. I was nervous and scared that I was not going to fit in and my college experience was not going to be enjoyable,” said NSU sophomore Maddie Francis. “Summer Bridge gave me the opportunity to meet new people and get things down on what is expected of me as a college student. I am incredibly thankful that I had this opportunity to learn, meet new people and make new memories with them.”
Eligible freshmen will have the option to choose online or in-person participation. The maximum cost of Summer Bridge is $1,360, which includes meals and housing. Scholarships are available as well.
For more information, call 918-444-4732, email Haggard at haggardk@nsuok.edu, or visit www.nsuok.edu/summerbridge.
