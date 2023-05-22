Northeastern State University will host several youth programs at its Tahlequah and Broken Arrow sites this summer, and it’s not too late to enroll in many of them.
Dr. Eloy A. Chávez, dean of the NSU College of Extended Learning, said there are still spots open for the Tahlequah campus Innovation Discovery Education Academy, which is coordinated by Barbara Fuller.
The camps are held for four weeks in June and cost $130. Each features different activities for different age groups, including camps themed on Paw Patrol, Dungeons and Dragons, Harry Potter, and Minecraft, which celebrates its 10th year at IDEA this summer.
More information is available at https://academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/default.aspx.
