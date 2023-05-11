Northeastern State University will host several youth programs at its Tahlequah and Broken Arrow sites this summer, and it's not too late to enroll in many of them.
Dr. Eloy A. Chávez, dean of the NSU College of Extended Learning, said there are still spots open for the Tahlequah campus Innovation Discovery Education Academy, which is coordinated by Barbara Fuller.
"We have close to 70 folks who have registered," said Chávez. "There is plenty of room for more and we invite all those folks in the Tahlequah area to sign up for camps."
The camps are held for four weeks in June and cost $130. Each features different activities for different age groups, including camps themed on Paw Patrol, Dungeons and Dragons, Harry Potter, and Minecraft, which celebrates its 10th year at IDEA this summer.
David Fuller, who taught the camp last year, said the Minecraft camp is the anchor of IDEA.
"We don't just play the game," said Fuller. "It's tied to a fun, educational purpose."
Chávez echoed this sentiment.
"[The camps] are exciting, they're fun," said Chávez. "Students learn a lot."
Water is provided, but students have to bring their own lunch. The camps also offer early dropoff and late pickup.
"So for those parents and grandparents who want to drop their child off a little early or pick them up a little later, we are here to fill that need as well," said Chávez. "The camps are run by qualified staff members and students here at Northeastern State University."
Most of the camps listed on the NSU summer programs website still have spots available. If a camp is already at capacity, Chávez said, those interested can be placed on a waiting list.
"There's one camp that's filled up; that's our [Community Emergency Response Team Youth Day] Camp. That's for high schoolers primarily," he said. "The State Department of Emergency Management are the instructors of that camp. That is a free camp."
The CERT camp, as well as Kinesiology camps, are both new this year.
"We very much appreciate all those individuals that have been supporting the camps," said Chávez. "NSU knows and understands our youth and wants to help them learn during the summer months."
Chávez said students enjoy these camps
"That's why they keep on coming back. The BA camp [has] over 600 registrants and the Tahlequah camp is very popular as well," he said. "Parents enjoy our camps and keep bringing their students to our camps. It's good to hear some wonderful words like, 'we know our kids learn while they're having fun.'"
Check it out
More information about NSU Summer Programs is available at: www.academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation/YouthPrograms/default.aspx
