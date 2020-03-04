Northeastern State University will host the 48th annual Symposium on the American Indian April 13-18 on the Tahlequah campus.
The theme, “Visionaries of Indian Country,” will honor American Indians who carry with them the knowledge, traditions and language of their ancestors as they serve as leaders within their family, tribe and community.
Presentations will tell the stories of visionaries who are not just focused on the here and now, but are cognizant of how decisions made today will impact future generations. This concept of the seventh generation is a way of life for many indigenous people, a method of integrating the past, present and future. The visionaries of Indian Country are vital to the preservation and sustainability of Native American languages, community, environment and sovereignty.
Keynote speakers will include: Mark Trahant, Shoshone-Bannock, editor of Indian Country Today and board chair for Vision Maker Media; Adrienne Keene, Cherokee, assistant professor of American and Ethnic Studies at Brown University; and B. Kainoa Embernate, founder of Hawaiian Language Worldwide and Kumu of Hālau ʻŌlelo.
For more information, visit the Center for Tribal Studies website at cts.nsuok.edu.
The Symposium on the American Indian is a community event welcoming individuals from all demographics including K-12 and college students, educators, professionals and community members. There is no registration fee and events are open to the public.
Funding has been provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council, Oklahoma Humanities and sponsors, including the Chickasaw Nation, Cherokee Nation Casino-Tahlequah, NSU Native American Support Center, NSU College of Liberal Arts, NSU American Indian Heritage Committee and Dr. Hank and Jeannie Van Veen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.