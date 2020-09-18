Northeastern State University has partnered with the Cherokee Nation and city officials to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 testing to the public at the NSU Tahlequah and Muskogee campuses.
At NSU Tahlequah, it will be Sept. 24, noon to 6 p.m., behind Doc Wadley Stadium on the north end next to the track. Enter the stadium lot from Grand Avenue.
For NSU Muskogee, it will be Sept. 25, 1-7 p.m., behind the campus in the north student parking lot. Enter the campus lot from North 24th Street West.
Conducted by IMMY Labs of Norman, the drive-thru swab stations are for PCR testing only, which indicates whether a person has an active infection or not. The process takes no more than 10 minutes, and results will be available within two business days.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit portal.immylabs.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.