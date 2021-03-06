The Northeastern State University Spring 2021 Teacher Fair will be held April 13.
Hosted by NSU Career Services, the event will run from 9 a.m. to noon virtually through the online career platform Handshake. Although the fair will be held virtually for the safety and protection of students, alumni, employers, and organization representatives, there will still be the opportunity to create personal connections and form meaningful relationships.
"Employers can engage with students and alum during live group sessions or individual meetings. In group sessions, employers can provide an overview of the organization, employment opportunities, the hiring process, and so on," Career Events Specialist Kandra Medlin said. "The employers will also be able to host one-on-one sessions with students and alumni. Furthermore, employers will be able to see profiles and public resumes, and be able to contact students-and or alumni they engage with at the fair, to make it easy to follow up."
Students and alumni will receive automated pre-fair session recommendations to help them discover new school districts and graduate schools based on their interests.
This semester, preliminary interviews will not be held as part of the teacher fair, but employers have the opportunity to set up interviews on an individual basis or can request a virtual interview schedule to be created by Career Services. This will allow school districts to hold interviews, and allow students and alum to upload resumes, cover letters, or request an interview.
"We urge districts wanting to interview to let students and alumni know about the upcoming interviews when meeting with potential candidates during the Teacher Fair and invite them to submit a request to interview," Medlin said.
The deadline for employers to register is April 9 at 5 p.m. All private and public school districts are invited to attend, along with graduate schools offering programs in the education fields. All May 2021 potential graduates from the College of Education Teacher Education Program will attend this event.
Additionally, invitations will be sent to students enrolled in graduate programs for counseling, library media, reading, school administration, speech-language pathology, occupational therapy, and any NSU student or alumni interested in obtaining employment opportunities, or teaching positions, that might require alternative certification.
For questions or assistance with registration, contact NSU Career Services at 918-444-3110 or by email at careerservices@nsuok.edu.
