Northeastern State University will hold the 21st Annual Undergraduate Research Day on April 19.
This celebration of scholarly and creative activity will take place in the University Center Ballroom and will showcase the endeavors of student participants and their faculty mentors.
The poster session will run from 10 a.m.-noon, while the Outstanding Scholars presentations will be from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
“Undergraduate Research Day gives NSU students a chance to present the results of their research and creative activity to the entire NSU community, including their fellow students,” said Dr. Mark Paulissen, professor of biology and Undergraduate Research Day steering committee member.
“We hope that these student researchers will inspire other NSU students to develop an interest in conducting research. The best way to learn something is to discover it yourself.”
Students and faculty participants in Undergraduate Research Day will be honored at a luncheon sponsored by the Office of Academic Affairs. There, student participants will receive a certificate of participation. Student awards include the Outstanding Scholar who will receive a trophy and a $200 cash prize. The runner-up will receive a $100 cash prize.
Additionally, a $50 cash prize and plaque will be given to the student selected by judges as the best speaker.
Students in the Poster Presenters and Panel Participants will receive a medal.
All submitted posters will be entered into the Sponsor’s Award for Best Poster with the prizes, including $100 cash prize for the first-place winner, $75 cash for the runnerup, and $50 for third place. There will also be a $100 cash prize awarded to the winner of the Students’ Choice Award.
NSU Undergraduate Research Day is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact a member of the Undergraduate Research Day Steering Committee: Dr. Stephanie Jones, College of Business and Technology at jones240@nsuok.edu, Dr. Taka Yamaguchi, College of Education at yamagu01@nsuok.edu, Dr. David Scott, College of Liberal Arts at scottd@nsuok.edu or Paulissen, and Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions at paulisse@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.