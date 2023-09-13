Northeastern State University will celebrate the 99th annual Homecoming Week, beginning Sept. 24, with the traditional dyeing of the fountain green and culminating with the football game against Pittsburg State.
This year’s Homecoming is Sept. 24-29, and events run the gamut of a parade down Muskogee Avenue, a happy hour presented by Tahlequah Main Street, and a Black alumni reunion party after the game.
Daniel Johnson, director of Alumni Services, graduated from NSU in 1991, and came back to work with the center 14 years ago.
“One of the things we really love to do is connect our alumni with our students, because all of our alumni were in the same space as our students,” said Johnson. “Ideally, to help point them on a path to get them started in their careers.”
The Alumni Association is involved in many events during the week.
“Homecoming is a massive effort that has a number of different parties involved,” said Johnson. “We oversee the particular pieces that are specifically targeting the alumni audience, but we have a student Homecoming Week committee that oversees some of the programming.”
A university steering committee through the Alumni Center is guiding what Homecoming looks like overall, said Johnson.
“We are partnering with Tahlequah Main Street,” said Johnson. “Their group is organizing what is called a Homecoming happy hour, a Friday afternoon [party] to engage the local merchants and get them involved.”
The goal is to get the alumni in town on Friday, Sept. 29, stay the night, and attend the full day of events on Saturday, said Johnson.
“And we’ve made a conscious effort to involve the local schools to promote Homecoming and get more involvement in the Homecoming Parade,” said Johnson.
The “River of Green Parade” is a longstanding tradition with NSU Homecoming, and campus student groups participate and the Greek organizations build floats.
The public can see the floats on display the evening of Sept. 29 in the parking area at the Webb Building on campus.
Johnson said Homecoming is important because is a part of NSU’s traditions.
“It is a focused weekend, to revive that [NSU] spirit, all centered on the football game,” said Johnson. “More than just the football game, it’s a single weekend for our alumni to come back, visit campus, remember all the wonderful times [of their college days].”
Homecoming, in its name, is an opportunity to come home and relive experiences, and reflect on a person’s college days, said Johnson.
Distinguished alumni and outstanding young alumni will be recognized during the week.
Sara Hill and Loren Montgomery will be feted as distinguished alumni. Stephen Highers and Brandon Robbins will be honored as outstanding young alumni.
“Green ‘Til I Dye,” the dyeing of the fountain, takes place Sept. 24, at Second Century Square. A street party on Sept. 25, a bonfire on Sept. 28, a green and white golf classic on Sept. 29, and a BancFirst street party, round out a litany of events happening over the week.
“This being the penultimate Homecoming before 100th anniversary – we are excited about this year, but we [have started] planning for next year’s centennial Homecoming,” said Johnson. “It takes a community within the university and also within Tahlequah, getting them more involved to make this weekend as big and special as we want it to be. And it will be amplified next year.”
