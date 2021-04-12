Newly admitted students will have the opportunity to learn more about joining the Northeastern State University family at RiverHawk Hype.
The event celebrating the incoming class starting in the summer and fall 2021 semesters will take place on the Tahlequah campus on April 17 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Newly admitted students will be able to explore the beautiful Tahlequah campus and meet current students and faculty. Additionally, they will learn about their next steps including advising and class selection, scholarships and housing. Students will also have the opportunity to find their fit in student clubs and organizations, athletics, Greek life and many more.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, this event is limited to 300 students, and each student is allowed to bring two guests.
For more information and to register online visit, www.nsuok.edu/riverhawkhype.
