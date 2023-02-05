Northeastern State University will commemorate Black History Month this year by celebrating the various contributions Black people have made to the country and world.
NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion Coordinator Kasey Rhone said NSU’s theme for Black History Month this year is “Celebrating Black Innovation.”
“This year we are celebrating all the innovative contributions African Americans have made to the country and the world,” said Rhone. “This ranges from attaining political positions and scientific discoveries to musicians and TikTok creators. We are recognizing and celebrating the creative and intellectual force of the Black community, that includes our students and alumni.”
She added February is a special reminder that Black history is American history and it is incredibly complex and beautiful.
Several community events are planned to highlight the innovative contributions of Black people throughout the month of February at NSU.
This includes the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and the NSU Department of Geography and Political Science hosting Oklahoma Rep. Mauree Turner. Turner is the first non-binary representative in Oklahoma. Turner will speak virtually to the NSU community on Feb. 16 at 3:30 p.m. Dr. Christopher Weaver will moderate the discussion.
Students and members of the public are invited to join the Association of Black Collegians on Feb. 23 to cheer on NSU men and women’s basketball teams. Spectators will have the opportunity to win one of several giveaways and a prize provided by the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Other community events planned include the first community dinner on Feb. 7 from 6-8 p.m. in the Administration Building at the NSU Broken Arrow campus. The event is free for NSU students, $5 for community members, $3 for NSU employees, TCC students, and Early College students with ID, and $2 for children. Food will be provided by Wanda J’s Next Generation restaurant and there will also be crafts and games.
There are also several events geared towards NSU students on all campuses throughout Black History Month.
This includes the Black Showcase hosted by the Association of Black Collegians and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion in the basement of the University Center on the Tahlequah campus on Feb. 6. Visitors to the showcase will learn more about famous African Americans as part of various displays.
Students and employees are also invited to take part in other events, such as a soul food dinner, poetry and chill night, trivia competitions, comedy night, and Roll Bounce, a themed skate night.
To learn more about the various Black History Months planned, visit the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion Facebook page or contact Rhone at diversity@nsuok.edu or 918-444-2525.
