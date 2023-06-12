Northeastern State University will celebrate the newly relocated Center for Tribal Studies with a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 13.
NSU President Steve Turner, Cherokee Nation Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, NSU Center for Tribal Studies Director Sara Barnett, and Northeastern Student Government Association President Asa Robbins will address attendees before cutting the ribbon on the center.
The Cherokee Nation donated $300,000 in support of renovating space in the NSU University Center to move the Center for Tribal Studies to a centralized area on campus. Of this donation, $200,000 was dedicated to construction and NSU matched that investment amount for the new space. The remaining $100,000 of Cherokee Nation’s donation will be used to support immersive learning opportunities for students in the coming year.
This is the first time since the center was created 33 years ago the main office will be on campus. The center was previously housed in the Zoe Davis House and Bacone House.
“We are grateful for the Cherokee Nation’s support of this important project,” said Turner. “Having the center centrally located and in an updated space will allow us to better serve American Indian students and increase our collaboration with the Nation and other tribal-serving organizations.”
The new location is a permanent space to house Center for Tribal Studies staff and any potential grant-funded positions geared towards supporting Indigenous students. It also provides a space for Native-focused student organizations to meet and host activities and allow external partners to better serve students by hosting office hours on campus. Along with office space, other features include a student lounge, cubicles, and a conference room equipped with a Zoom cart.
“With over 30% of our students identifying as American Indian, we need to be accessible and visible. While our office is focused on supporting our American Indian students, we are also a resource for the entire campus community,” said Barnett. “Our services, programs and activities are open to all students. We welcome students, faculty and staff to stop in and say hesci/siyo/hello.”
The ribbon cutting celebration will take place on June 13 at 1:15 p.m. in the NSU University Center basement.
