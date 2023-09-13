Northeastern State University is welcoming the college’s 20th president, Dr. Rodney Hanley, to the RiverHawk family by hosting a series of welcome receptions.
These events are set to bring together local communities and showcase NSU’s commitment to collaboration and engagement. The receptions are co-sponsored by area organizations, emphasizing the strong partnerships between NSU and its communities.
The upcoming reception dates and locations include Sept. 18 from 4-6 p.m. at the Muskogee High School Arena, 3200 E. Shawnee Road, which is co-sponsored by the Muskogee Chamber of Commerce and Muskogee Public Schools; and Oct. 12 from 4-6 p.m. at 302 S. Main St. in Broken Arrow, and is co-sponsored by the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce.
The NSU community and the public are encouraged to attend. The receptions provide a great opportunity to meet and hear the vision Hanley has to continue NSU’s legacy as an institution of distinction, as well as to strengthen connections with fellow community members.
