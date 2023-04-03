More than 30 law enforcement agencies will be represented at the 2023 Criminal Justice Career Fair at the Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus on April 6.
The fair will run 1-3 p.m. in the University Center Ballroom. Prior to the fair, from 10 a.m. to noon, there will also be live demonstrations outside. Instructors will also showcase various policing equipment, such as armored vehicles and drones, as well as working with drug dogs and more.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene live demonstration will be from 1-3 p.m. in the Ballroom Lounge.
“It’s an excellent chance for not only students, but their parents, spouses and/or friends, to learn more about what jobs are available, what kind of applicants the agencies are looking for and any courses they should take that may make them an attractive candidate for top paying jobs, or jobs that require special skills,” said Dr. Amy Proctor, associate professor with the NSU Department of Criminology, Justice Studies, and Global Security.
Agencies slated to participate include the Central Intelligence Agency, U.S. Marshals, National Security Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, Arkansas State Police, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Cherokee Nation Marshals, Cherokee Nation Emergency Management, Oklahoma Indian Legal Services, Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Cherokee County Sheriff Department, Broken Arrow Police Department, NSU Career Services, NSU Campus Police, NSU Graduate College, and more.
Proctor said new this year will be tables set up to meet the professors and provide a chance for students to learn about the various opportunities available if they decide to major or minor in any criminology, justice studies, and global security programs. NSU offers various undergraduate and graduate criminal justice-related programs for students seeking employment in the field following graduation.
“The cool thing about criminal justice is that it is interdisciplinary; it relates to every possible profession and interest,” said Proctor. “Agencies need nurses, social workers, scientists, business majors, document analysts, computer scientists, etc.”
The fair is sponsored by the College of Liberal Arts, the College of Extended Learning and the Department of Criminology, Justice Studies and Global Security. For more information about the fair contact Proctor at proctora@nsuok.edu. To learn more about the criminal justice degrees and certificates at NSU, visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/criminaljustice/default.aspx.
