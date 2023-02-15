NSU to host 2023 RiverHawk Jam

High school juniors, seniors, and transfer students are invited to learn more about the various opportunities at Northeastern State University during the 2023 RiverHawk Jam on Feb. 18.
RiverHawk Jam is the NSU Tahlequah campus’ spring preview day for prospective students and will take place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Check in will take place at the Center for Performing Arts building from 9-10 a.m. Following check-in, there will be an opening pep rally and university welcome to kick off the day’s activities.
As part of RiverHawk Jam, attendees will have the opportunity to take tours of the NSU Tahlequah campus and facilities, such as Leoser and Cobb Halls and the NSU Fitness Center. In addition, there will be opportunities to learn more about NSU through information sessions and engage with students and faculty at the student organization and academic college fair.
There will be chances to win NSU swag and other giveaways throughout the entire event. Attendees will also receive a free lunch, T-shirt, and can get a warm beverage at the hot chocolate station at the event.
Parking will be available in the lot between the John Vaughan Library and Seminary Suites. Shuttles will also be available to transport visitors to the Center for Performing Arts and back to their vehicle later in the day.
For more information or to register for the event, visit www.nsuok.edu/riverhawkjam.
