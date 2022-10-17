Most Americans believe the first recognized sit-in was Feb.1, 1960, when four students sat at a lunch counter in the Woolworth's in downtown Greensboro, North Carolina, where the official policy was to refuse service to anyone but whites.
Denied service, the four young men refused to give up their seats.
But that was not the first sit-in. The first one was in Oklahoma City, organized by civil rights activist and teacher Clara Luper, adviser for the Oklahoma City NAACP. She led her students into the segregated Katz drugstore. The group sat at the lunch counter and staged the first of many sit-ins in the United States.
“When the children ordered Cokes, service was refused,” said Dr. Suzanne Farmer, associate professor of history and director of the Center for Women's Studies at Northeastern State University. “Although the patrons of Katz drugstore physically accosted Clara Luper and the children, they remained seated and nonviolent.”
The sit-in lasted three days before drugstore management agreed to serve Luper and the children.
“The sit-in resulted in the integration of the lunch counter and set off a sit-in movement that would be a prominent part of the Civil Rights Movement throughout the United States,” said Farmer.
NSU’s Center for Women’s Studies and the departments of media studies, criminology, justice studies, global studies, history, and American studies presents the Clara Luper Legacy Committee features Luper’s daughter, Marilyn Luper Hildreth, Joyce Jackson, and Joyce Henderson. All three were present at the Oklahoma City sit-in.
“The speakers all participated in the sit-in and will discuss their experiences and the importance of Clara Luper to the Civil Rights movement,” said Farmer.
Farmer said the three women coming to NSU were very involved in the Civil Rights Movement.
Hildreth proposed the idea of the sit-in at the NAACP Youth Council meeting that was held in Luper's home. She suggested they all go to Katz Diner and order Cokes. Jackson and Joyce were participants, said Farmer.
“This was the first of many sit-ins that this group, which grew larger over time, would engage in through 1964. They would meet up on Saturdays and stage a nonviolent protest or sit-in,” said Farmer.
Luper was arrested 26 times for her actions during the Civil Rights Movement.
The Oklahoma City Council responded with an ordinance ending racial discrimination shortly before the national 1964 Civil Rights Act. Luper participated, as well, in the civil rights marches in Washington, D.C., and in Selma.
Farmer said the Civil Rights Movement was important for many reasons.
“The idea that the Civil Rights Movement was only necessary or only occurred in the Deep South gives us an impression that these issues were localized and not a problem in other places,” she said. “Jim Crow laws were prevalent outside the South and in Oklahoma. For example, there is so much emphasis on the Greensboro, sit-ins. If you search ‘Where was the first sit-in of the Civil Rights Movement,’ the result will be the Greensboro sit-ins that began in 1960. However, Clara Luper and the NAACP Youth Council had been conducting sit-ins in Oklahoma City for almost two years. The sit-in at Katz Diner, Clara Luper, and the members of this NAACP Youth Council were incredibly important to the Civil Rights Movement in Oklahoma. Still, I'm not sure that many people know this happened.’”
Farmer is proud to bring this Legacy Committee to campus and the Tahlequah community.
“Hearing these women tell their stories gives us a bigger understanding of the Civil Rights Movement and the impact that every citizen has in affecting change,” said Farmer. “Unfortunately, the prevalent idea is that individual citizens can't make a difference. History tells us otherwise. These were young children, and they significantly impacted the desegregation of Oklahoma City establishments.”
Dr. Lain Anderson, professor and chair of history and director, graduate program in American studies at NSU said while charismatic leaders grab the headlines, it is often the people at the grassroots pressing for change at a local level that make the difference.
“These women remind us how ordinary people are sometimes motivated to do extraordinary things and have the potential to change their world and transform themselves. They show us how history is made in response to both broad national issues and individual acts of courage,” said Anderson.
What's next
The Clara Luper Legacy Committee and former sit-in participants will speak at NSU Wednesday, Oct 19, at 3 p.m. in the University Center Room 223. For more information, email Farmer at farmer07@nsuok.edu or call the Center for Women’s studies at 1-918-444-4503. The event is free and open to the public.
Dana Eversole is a professor of media studies at Northeastern State University.
