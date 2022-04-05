NSU to host Criminal Justice Career Fair April 12

Northeastern State University will host criminal justice agencies from across the region on April 12 as part of the institution’s Criminal Justice Career Fair.
Representatives from 40 agencies in Oklahoma and neighboring states are expected to be in attendance. The fair will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in the University Center Ballroom on the Tahlequah campus.
Dr. Amy Proctor, associate professor with the NSU Department of Criminology, Justice Studies and Global Security, said the event will provide students an opportunity to see the kind of jobs open to them once they graduate and to meet someone in that respective field.
“For employers, they will get the chance to meet some of the best students in Oklahoma,” Proctor said. “They will meet bright, intelligent students who are ambitious and willing to serve the public.”
In addition to the fair, there will also be demonstrations outside from 10 to 11 a.m. Instructors will demonstrate working with a drug dog, drones and other various equipment and vehicles used by the various law enforcement agencies. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will lead a crime scene demonstration at the fair.
The criminal justice career fair will be an opportunity for students to learn more about how criminal justice offerings at NSU can translate into a meaningful career.
Proctor said most agencies require at least a bachelor’s degree and some even a master’s degree. NSU offers various undergraduate and graduate criminal justice-related programs for students seeking employment in the field following graduation.
Offerings include a degree in Homeland Security, where students learn how to protect the country from both foreign and domestic threats; and criminal justice, legal studies and sociology to help students prepare for positions in law enforcement, correctional facilities, courts and more.
“Many students do not realize how many different disciplines work in each of these agencies,” Proctor said. “Criminal justice is interdisciplinary, so we need accountants, biologists, psychologists, foreign languages experts and social workers to name a few.”
This career fair is sponsored by the NSU College of Liberal Arts, College of Extended Learning and Department of Criminology, Justice Studies and Global Security. For more information about the fair contact Proctor at proctora@nsuok.edu.
To learn more about the various criminal justice degrees and certificates offered at NSU visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/criminaljustice/default.aspx.
