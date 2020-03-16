Northeastern State University Libraries and the Capitola “Cappi” Wadley Reading and Technology Center invite middle school and high school students to create a poster to enter into the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day Poster Contest.
Three winners will be chosen, and each entry will be shown in the Webb Building Lobby. Entries will be judged on Earth Day by a panel of judges consisting of community members. Winner announcements will be released on Friday, April 24.
The submission deadline is Friday, April 10. Students should submit entries to their teachers. The poster size should be 11-by-17 or 12-by-18. The following information should be on the back of each poster entry: Contestant name, school name, grade level, title of poster, and picture of contestant
Teachers need to notify Dr. Tobi Thompson, thompsto@nsuok.edu, of posters that need to be picked up from their schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.