BROKEN ARROW — The Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions at Northeastern State University will host biology and chemistry experts from across Oklahoma to discuss relevant topics as part of its fall 2023 Biology and Chemistry Seminar Series.
“The seminar exposes students interested in science to a wide range of science topics and current research,” Dr. Sapna Das-Bradoo, professor of biology, said. “It further facilitates students’ understanding, engagement and awareness of effective presentation techniques. Finally, one-to-one discussion with the speaker provides students with knowledge about awareness of additional opportunities and insights into the nature of science.”
The series kicks off on Sept. 8 with Dr. Jyoti Iyer from the University of Tulsa presenting “A primary microcephaly-associated mutation causes defects in centrosome assembly, ciliogenesis and dendrite extension in Caenorhabditis elegans.”
On Sept. 29, Dr. Bart Ford from Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences will present “The impact of stress and adversity in childhood on immune function throughout life.”
Finally, on Oct. 27, Dr. Jerry Clark from East Central University will present “Quantum information with a Bose-Einstein condensate.”
Each seminar in the series will be held on the NSU-Broken Arrow campus in the auditorium, Room 141 – BAAS 141. The seminars will begin at 1 p.m. and are expected to last one hour each. Students are encouraged to attend.
For more information about the fall 2023 Biology and Chemistry Seminar Series, contact Das-Bradoo at dasbrado@nsuok.edu.
