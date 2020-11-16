Interested in a career in higher education? Northeastern State University will host "Mentoring the Leaders of the Future," a panel to discuss careers in higher education achieved through a master’s in leadership degree.
Led by faculty within the NSU Master of Science in Leadership program, the Nov. 16 virtual event will feature two sessions: one at noon, which is over, and 5:30 p.m. NSU panelists include: Dr. Jerrid Freeman, Vice President of Student Affairs; Sara Ryals, University Representative in Recruitment; Haley Stiles, Associate Director of Student Engagement; and Jacob Murphy, Assistant Director of Admissions.
“The purpose of this panel is to provide access to information on how to navigate a career in higher education,” graduate assistant Jen Lowell, said.
The event is open to all—including students from any degree path and prospective leadership students. A Q&A session will follow the panel discussion.
“Students can look forward to hearing from a diverse group of student affairs professionals,” Billy Jo Gordon, graduate assistant, said.
To register for the 5:30 p.m. link, visit: https://nsuok.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIkfuCrrz0rH9GQrAlxm6t4UC-zuQ3mGYsV.
For more information, email Dr. Renee Cambiano at cambiare@nsuok.edu or Dr. Maria Gray at christ32@nsuok.edu.
