Northeastern State University will welcome prospective students to campus for the Seeds of Change Multicultural Recruitment Day on Feb. 23.
The name “Seeds of Change” describes the hope for students to have a transformative experience and leave their own impact during their time on the NSU campus.
“NSU is always striving to be more inclusive and welcoming. We want students to see NSU as a place that they can grow, learn and change into the kind of people they want to be,” Coordinator of Diversity and Inclusion Kasey Rhone said. “We wanted a name that let students know that when they come to NSU they are an active and appreciated part of a journey to be a more open, inclusive and diverse community and that we will be a transformative space for them to come and grow as well.”
Attendees and their guests will have the opportunity to get to know the NSU campus and receive information about the services and opportunities that are available to multicultural students.
Rhone said some of the multicultural groups highlighted will include We are Hmong, the Association of Black Collegians and the Native American Student Association.
Other programming for the event will include information about scholarships, student organizations and the admissions process.
Attendees will receive free lunch, a T-shirt and will be entered to win NSU swag and other giveaways.
Check in will begin at 9 a.m. on the second floor of the University Center.
Parking will be available in the visitor and commuter parking lots between the University Center and Webb Building. Bus parking will be available at the football stadium. Shuttles will also be available.
To learn more about the event or to register, visit www.nsuok.edu/MulticulturalRecruitmentDay.
