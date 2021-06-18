Northeastern State University and the College of Education is hosting three speakers for a series of professional development workshops.
Dr. Eric Jensen, Mathew Portell and Dr. J.K. Yun will speak on different topics involving education.
Jensen was featured on June 18, today, from 10-11:30 a.m. in a virtual workshop hosted by NSU, the College of Education and the Department of Curriculum and Instruction. His presentation, “Tools for Engaging Every Student, Every Day,” focuses on practical applications for educators to connect with their students. Jensen is also the co-founder of an academic enrichment program, an author of more than 30 books and is ranked as one of the top educators in the world by GlobalGurus.com.
The Department of Psychology and Counseling will join NSU and the College of Education to host Mathew Portell on June 25 at 10 a.m. to noon. He will present “In the Midst of Opportunity: A Trauma-Informed Paradigm Shift” which focuses on implementing trauma-informed techniques in educational settings. Portell currently serves as the principal of Fall-Hamilton Elementary in Nashville, Tennessee that has been internationally recognized for its innovative practices surrounding trauma.
Yun will finish out the workshop series on July 23 from 10 a.m. to noon in his presentation hosted by NSU, the College of Education and the Department of Health and Kinesiology. His presentation titled “Lessons I Learned from Adapted Physical Education: Tips for Educators” highlights assisted physical education for people with disabilities. Yun’s work and research focuses on promoting healthy and active lifestyles for all individuals through adapted physical education.
All of the workshops are free and will take place virtually. Registration can be completed online and all are welcome to attend. To register for “In the Midst of Opportunity: A Trauma-Informed Paradigm Shift,” June 25, visit https://bit.ly/3g1adul. To register for “Lessons I Learned from Adapted Physical Education: Tips for Educators,” July 23, visit https://rb.gy/bnxlyd.
