MUSKOGEE - Northeastern State University officials want to help individuals complete their college degrees. NSU will host Reach Higher Reconnect in person at the Muskogee campus and virtually on Oct. 25 from 1-6 p.m.
The event is for those who have completed some college credits and would like to learn more about degree options - including a 100% online Organizational Leadership program - for completing their bachelor degree, while balancing family, work, and financial obligations. Representatives from admissions, financial aid, and advisement offices will be in attendance.
Reach Higher Reconnect Week is a series of coordinated student recruitment events at participating Reach Higher campuses across the state. For more information or to attend the event virtually, visit www.nsuok.edu/ReachHigher. For more information about the Reach Higher degree program options, visit www.reachhigherok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.