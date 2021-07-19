NSU to host Reach Higher Reconnect event

MUSKOGEE — Northeastern State University will host its Reach Higher Reconnect event in person and virtually on July 21.
The event will be held from 1-6 p.m. at the NSU-Muskogee Campus. Staff will be available in person and via Zoom to answer questions, present program information and guide students through the Reach Higher admissions process.
NSU’s Reach High FlexFinish program is designed for students who have completed a significant amount of college coursework, but have not yet completed their degree. The Reach Higher program’s Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership allows learners to put those credits toward an NSU degree.
Students in the Reach Higher FlexFinish program have the opportunity to receive their bachelor’s degree while maintaining a flexible class schedule that works with their busy lives. The program can be completed entirely online and courses last eight weeks.
The Reach Higher FlexFinish program also offers five entry points throughout the year in January, March, June, August and October so that students can start taking classes when it is convenient for them.
“The Reach Higher FlexFinish program was designed specifically to allow working adults an opportunity to finish what they started,” Michelle Farris, academic advisor and adjunct instructor for the Reach Higher program said. “Without this program, many working adults would not have realized their dream of completing a bachelor's degree.”
For more information on the Reach Higher Reconnect event and to access the Zoom link for the event, visit www.nsuok.edu/reachhigher. For additional information on the Reach Higher FlexFinish program, call 918-444-5034 or send an email to ReachHigher@nsuok.edu.
