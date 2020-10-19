Northeastern State University will host Reach Higher Reconnect event activities Oct. 19-23 for adults who have completed some college credits and would like to learn more about options for completing their degree while balancing family, work and financial obligations.
Representatives from the admissions, financial aid and advisement offices will be available both virtually and on the NSU-Muskogee campus, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to share enrollment information during the week. A special three-hour event (virtual and in-person) will be held Oct. 20 from 1 to 4 p.m. The campus will also host extended hours from 4-6 p.m. in the Administration Building.
In-person events will include light refreshments, door prizes, and a coloring station for kids. A $500 tuition waiver will be awarded to one attendee – in person or virtual.
“This event is a great opportunity for working adults to explore the Reach Higher Flex Finish program,” Michelle Farris, academic advisor and adjunct professor, said. “Without this flexible and affordable option, many working adults would not be able to realize their lifelong dream of completing a bachelor's degree.”
To participate virtually, visit https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/91458550399.
For more information about the program, visit www.nsuok.edu/ReachHigher or contact Michelle Farris at farrismd@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.