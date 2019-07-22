BROKEN ARROW – Northeastern State University will host Reach Higher: Reconnect Week activities between July 27 and Aug. 1 for adults who have completed some college credits and would like to learn more about options for completing their degrees.
According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 37 percent of jobs created in Oklahoma by 2020 will require an associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree or higher.
Representatives from the admissions, financial aid and advisement offices will be available to share enrollment information during two events on NSU’s Broken Arrow campus.
On July 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., representatives will be in the Visitors’ Center Gallery on the first floor of the NSUBA Administrative Services Building. There will be free popcorn and bottled water, games and activities for kids, as well as door prizes.
On July 30, 3-6 p.m., representatives will be available in the Student Services Area on the second floor of the NSUBA Administrative Services Building.
For more information and to register, visit reconnectok.org or call Michelle Farris at 918-444-5034.
