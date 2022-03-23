MUSKOGEE-- Northeastern State University officials want to help individuals complete their college degrees.
NSU will host Reach Higher Reconnect in person at the Muskogee campus and virtually Thursday, March 31, from 1-6 p.m. for those who have completed some college credits and would like to learn more about degree options, including a 100% online Organizational Leadership program, for finishing their bachelor degrees while balancing family, work and financial obligations. Representatives from admissions, financial aid and advisement offices will be on hand.
Reach Higher Reconnect Week is a series of recruitment events at Reach Higher campuses across the state. The goals are to increase awareness of the adult-friendly degree options available through the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education's Reach Higher initiative and encourage adults who have earned some credits to complete their degrees.
For information or to attend virtually, visit www.nsuok.edu/ReachHigher. For information about Reach Higher degree options, visit www.reachhigherok.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.