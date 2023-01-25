NSU to host spring 2023 Biology, Chemistry Seminar Series

BROKEN ARROW — Starting Jan. 27, the Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Professions at Northeastern State University will host biology and chemistry experts from across Oklahoma to discuss relevant topics as part of its spring 2023 Biology and Chemistry Seminar Series.
All seminars will take place from noon-1 p.m. on the NSU-Broken Arrow campus on their respective dates.
The series will kick off on Jan. 27 with faculty presentations about research at NSU-Broken Arrow in Room 112 of the College of Liberal Arts building.
On Feb. 10, the series will continue with graduate student presentations on research at NSUBA in the Broken Arrow auditorium – BAAS 141.
On Feb. 24, Dr. Kenneth Roberts, professor and chair of the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry at The University of Tulsa, will present on “Freshwater Mollusks as Bioindicators of Heavy Metal Pollution” in the Broken Arrow auditorium – BAAS 141.
The series will conclude on March 31 with a presentation from Dr. Craig Werner, assistant professor with the Department of Pharmacology and Physiology at the Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa. He will present “Calcium imaging and deep behavior analysis in fentanyl vapor self-administration and relapse” in Room 112 of the College of Liberal Arts building on the Broken Arrow campus.
For more information about the spring 2023 Biology and Chemistry Seminar Series, contact Dr. Sapna Das-Bradoo at dasbrado@nsuok.edu.
