Northeastern State University will host the State VEX IQ Robotics Championship Saturday, March 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., in the NSU Event Center. The event is free and open to the public.
This fast-paced competition will challenge the skills of 56 participating Oklahoma teams. The top 10 teams from qualification rounds will be paired into alliances to participate in the final round, with the top scoring alliance earning the Tournament Champion Award.
In the elementary division, the Teamwork Champion Teams and the Excellence Award winner will advance to represent Oklahoma in the world championship in Louisville, Kentucky, in April.
In the middle school division, the two Teamwork Champion Teams, as well as the second-place Teamwork Champion Teams, Robot Skills Award, Excellence Award, Design Award and STEM Research Award winner will all advance to the world championship.
McCafferty Academy of Irish Dance, will provide entertainment while judges tally the awards.
Judges, referees and staff for the event are all volunteers from NSU, Tahlequah Public Schools and the community.
Barbara Fuller, director of Robotics Academy of Critical Engagement, said that NSU and Cherokee Nation began a collaboration in 2012 to integrate robotics into the area.
“NSU made a commitment in the fall of 2013 to insert robotics in our Emerging Class assuring all our future teachers would receive robotics training for the use of critical thinking, collaboration, communication and problem solving in their own classrooms,” said Fuller.
She said the College of Education is starting to see the fruits of its labor.
“Our alum are now the teachers, advisers, coaches and parents of teams all over the state. It is incredible to see my former students and how they have transformed the landscape of STEM in Oklahoma,” said Fuller.
