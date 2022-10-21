Northeastern State University will welcome high school students to the Tahlequah campus for TRIO Day on Oct. 26.
TRIO Day will include campus tours, engaging with current students, learning about financial, academic and career resources, and exploring the many majors and degrees NSU has to offer. In addition, attendees to TRIO Day will receive a free lunch.
Check in will begin at 8:45 a.m. in the University Center Ballroom on the Tahlequah Campus. Activities for TRIO Day will last from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
TRIO is a set of federally-funded college opportunity programs that motivate and support students from disadvantaged backgrounds in their pursuit of a college degree. TRIO programs provide academic tutoring, personal counseling, mentoring, financial guidance, and other supports necessary for educational access and retention. The programs also provide direct support services for students, and relevant training for directors and staff.
At NSU, TRIO programs include Educational Talent Search, Student Support Services, Upward Bound, and the Educational Opportunity Center.
Those interested in participating in TRIO Day can register at https://tinyurl.com/NSUTRIODay2022.
