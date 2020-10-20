The Northeastern State University Staff Council will host the NSU Zombie Run, a scholarship fundraising 5K and fun run, Oct. 24 through Nov. 7. The proceeds will benefit the Green & White Society Scholarship for selected NSU staff members pursuing their degrees at Northeastern State University.
In order to guarantee a specific shirt size, participants should register by Wednesday, Oct. 21. Runners must be 18 or older to register.
This year, the run will be virtual. Participants can run or walk 3.1 miles anywhere. They can run any 5K course, or just send a photo to enter the costume contest. By using a smart watch or a running app, runners can time themselves over five kilometers. After registration, runners will receive emails with further instructions to upload their times and photos.
Staff council members will judge the costume contest.
The registration for the run is $25. For more information, visit nsualumni.com/zombierun20.
