Northeastern State University will host a live virtual discussion on the implications of the McGirt Supreme Court decision Aug. 6 from noon to 1 p.m. via livestream at www.facebook.com/NSURiverHawks.
This Q&A style panel will provide clarity and insight into the decision and ongoing negotiations between the tribes and the State of Oklahoma and will be led by Assistant Federal Public Defender Patti Ghezzi and Dean Emeritus of the University of Arkansas School of Law Stacy Leeds.
Following previous NSU events, including the November 2019 Patti Ghezzi presentation and spring 2020 discussion with Rebecca Nagle prior to the SCOTUS decision, this discussion will focus on how the McGirt decision affects the tribes, Oklahoma citizens and the working relationship between the tribe and state government.
According to Dr. Daniel Savage, chair of the Department of Geography and Political Science, the Supreme Court's decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma was a landmark case that reaffirmed the 19th-century reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation.
"Its implications could be important for the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Seminole nations as well," Savage said. "This will be a great opportunity for members of the community to discuss those implications with a couple of legal experts."
Sara Barnett, director of the Center for Tribal Studies, is a citizen of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and is particularly invested in following the McGirt case.
"Since the SCOTUS decision was announced earlier this month, there have been several virtual discussions regarding implications of the McGirt case," she said. "This discussion will focus on the mandate expected to be issued Aug. 3, as well as the trending debate over the agreement in principle between the Tribes and state of Oklahoma."
The event is organized by the Center for Tribal Studies, Center for Women's Studies and the Department of Geography and Political Science and is free and open to the public.
Faculty, staff, students and community members are encouraged to join the live event and ask questions using the livestream comment section.
