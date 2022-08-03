This week, Northeastern State University announced its participation in the Grow with Google Indigenous Career Readiness Program.
The initiative helps prepare Native students at more than 50 Native-serving organizations for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops. By providing $1 million to the Partnership With Native Americans to embed the program in schools, Google aims to help train 10,000 Native students on digital skills and career readiness by 2025.
“In our increasingly digital economy, tech training and job-readiness skills are critical to student success,” said Oklahoma Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell. “The Google Career Readiness program at Northeastern State University will help connect our outstanding students to those tools and more, helping ensure they have the resources they need to succeed.”
“We are so excited to kick off this project with the Grow with Google and Partnerships with Native Americans organizations,” NSU Director of the Center of Tribal Studies Sara Barnett said. “Our students will benefit greatly from the curriculum offered through this online platform and it complements the work we are already doing in preparing students for their professional careers. From digital literacy to entrepreneurship, this curriculum has something for every student, freshmen to senior."
As part of Google’s commitment to supporting Native American jobseekers, the program partners with native-serving organizations to help students develop the digital skills they need to find and secure internships and jobs that will help them build successful careers. Over the next four years, the partnership with Native Americans will provide curriculum and trainers at Tribal Colleges and Universities, Native American-serving nontribal institutions, high schools, and vocational programs.
Learning paths available to students as part of the curriculum include: building digital skills, exploring career paths, landing a job, job success and starting a business. Students can complete one or more of the paths.
Barnett said the digital literacy skills pathway focuses on helping students using Google apps and tools more effectively. There is also an opportunity to earn Google Career Certificates.
She said other pathways are more focused on helping students identify a career path and prepare for the transition into the workforce. This includes covering topics such as researching career paths, creating a career plan, networking, writing a resume and cover letter, managing projects, presenting to organizational stakeholders, researching business opportunities and writing a business plan.
Barnett encouraged students to consider doing this training, adding it can provide an edge over competitors when applying for jobs and it is accessible from the comfort of their own home. NSU Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Dr. Jerrid Freeman said employers emphasize the importance of soft skills.
“From Career Services' point of view, we believe the more conversations around career topics like this are a part of campus culture, the better prepared students will be as they enter the workforce,” Freeman said.
To learn more, individuals should contact the Center for Tribal Studies at 918-444-4350 or email Barnett at barnet11@nsuok.edu.
