Starting this fall, Northeastern State University will offer a certificate in event management to train those interested in excelling in the hospitality and tourism management industry.
Students who enroll in the 15-hour certificate program will learn the basics of meeting management, service industry management, tourism marketing, and convention and trade show management.
“This is a great way for the university to help provide professional development to workers without them needing to return to college full time,” Dr. Joan Williams, an associate professor in Hospitality and Tourism Management, said. “We can accept any student desiring the certificate regardless of their previous college experience.”
Williams said university officials are constantly seeking opportunities to better serve the community, which led officials to develop a certificate in event management to better prepare individuals for the hospitality industry.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic showed how vulnerable the hospitality and tourism industry can be. She added while great strides have been made in incorporating technology to continue business, there is still no substitute for face-to-face interactions and events.
Williams said students enrolled in the certificate program will also learn about how the pandemic changed how the industry works and how it would influence it in the future.
“Some things will return to “normal” but so many things will be different as we move forward,” Williams said. “We want our students to have the best practices available.”
Williams said the certificate will also be beneficial to those working with nonprofits. She said many nonprofits host fundraising events that act as their primary source of income. In addition, she said nonprofits also provide networking and educational experiences to their members to help them remain relevant and vital in their industry.
According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, employment of meeting, convention and event planners is projected to grow 7.1 percent from 2018 to 2028. In addition, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that employment of meeting, convention and event planners is projected to grow 8 percent from 2019 to 2029.
In addition to the new certificate, NSU also offers a Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality and Tourism Management. The program consists of three components: meeting and convention management, tourist destination development and gaming operations and procedures.
To learn more about the event management certificate or the hospitality and tourism management program, contact Williams at willijoa@nsuok.edu or visit https://cbt.nsuok.edu/HTM.aspx
