The fall 2020 Science and Technology Seminar Series at the Northeastern State University Tahlequah campus has been scheduled.
Presented by the Gregg Wadley College of Science & Health Professions and arranged by Dr. Mark Paulissen, professor of biology, the series includes speakers with topics of interest in varied areas of study.
"Affecting the microbiota to alter host health" will be presented by Abby Geis, representing the Department of Immunology, Microbiology & Pharmacology, Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine, on Sept. 16.
On Sept. 30, Valarie Blue Bird Jernigan, representing the Center of Indigenous Health Research & Policy, Oklahoma State University center for Health Sciences, will present "Restoring indigenous food systems to improve community health in Indian country."
"How do plants grow where they do? Using DNA sequences to look at ecological evolution in plants" presented by Abby Moore, representing the Department of Microbiology & Plant Biology/Oklahoma Biological Survey, University of Oklahoma, is set for Oct. 14.
The topic on Oct. 28 will be "How Nebraska wetlands can help us better understand the threat of salinization on freshwater biodiversity" as presented by William Mausbach, representing the Grand River Dam Authority.
On Nov. 11, "Preferential responses of metastatic cells to lysosomal inhibition" will be presented by Michael Morgan, representing the Department of Natural Sciences, Northeastern State University.
There is no charge to attend the seminar, and the series and events are open to all who wish to attend.
Each one-hour lecture begins at 4 p.m. Find the Zoom links at www.nsuok.edu/STSeries.
For more information, contact Paulissen at paulisse@nsuok.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.