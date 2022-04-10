NSU to open new investment lab for business, technology students

A new investment lab in the College of Business & Technology at Northeastern State University is expected to provide students an even greater edge as they pursue careers in finance and investment.
NSU officials will celebrate the grand opening of the newly-constructed Battenfield-Carletti Investment Lab at 1:30 p.m. on April 14.
"This hands-on, real-world opportunity will bridge theory with practical experience, putting the participants (i.e., our students) at the forefront of asset management upon graduation," NSU Finance Instructor Joe LaTurner said. "Upon graduation, the background and skills garnered in the lab experience will allow NSU students to be competitive in the job market."
Construction of the new investment lab cost around $100,000. Studio 45 Architects designed the investment lab and Zenith Construction Co. handled its construction. Zach Henley, NSU interim assistant director of capital projects, oversaw the whole project.
As part of the project, contractors installed an up-to-date, full-color ticker tape display and over a dozen computer terminals. In addition, students will have access to current economic and financial data and business news.
The lab will also have multi-user licenses for Morningstar Direct, a global investment analysis platform that will allow students to have access to investment expertise from across the world, and StockTrak, a global portfolio simulation and trading room.
"By using the latest investment software platforms and learning tools that employers demand, students can gain expertise in applied portfolio management," Dr. Julia Kwok, NSU professor of finance, said. "The investment lab will allow the interested students to pursue a more rigorous investment curriculum and broaden the interest of those who are less familiar with what finance can offer as a career."
Executive Director of the NSU Foundation Peggy Glenn said as part of the "Preserve our past. ENSUre Our Future" fundraising campaign funds were raised to support a multi-purpose business lab at NSU.
Glenn said the foundation received significant donations for the lab from NSU alumni Dr. Harold and Mary Battenfield and Janice Carletti, the widow of Dr. John Carletti, to advance the investment lab project. Glenn said the investment lab is only the beginning as fundraising continues to raise support for ongoing subscription costs and to help establish a student managed fund.
Although Drs. Battenfield and Carletti were an orthopedic surgeon and a dentist, respectively, they realized the importance that a solid business education played in opening and running their own health care practices.
"An investment lab for the College of Business and Technology has been part of our vision for several years," Dean of the College of Business and Technology Dr. Janet Buzzard said. "We are so grateful for this donation to make it a reality for our students."
LaTurner said students will begin utilizing the lab during the fall 2022 semester. He added the lab will be utilized by courses that are integral in supporting the Student Managed Investment Fund such as courses on investments, financial statement analysis, derivative securities, investment strategies and portfolio management and securities analysis.
It will also be available to instructors who would like to introduce students to the offerings in the lab that can enhance a given project or learning opportunity in their course.
"The lab was constructed with the vision that those individuals, amateurs and/or professionals, with an interest in finance, economics and accounting, no matter their backgrounds and/or majors, could come together in a space that creates an atmosphere that promotes experiential learning and applied opportunities that evolve around research, discussion and application pertaining to capital markets and active money/asset/ portfolio management and investment," LaTurner said.
