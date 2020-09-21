The Northeastern State University Institute of Global Security and Comparative Justice Systems will present a webinar series titled The 2020 Pandemic in Northeast Oklahoma: A six-month retrospective.
The first webinar, "A six-month retrospective on government policy," is slated for Sept. 25. The session will consider the impact of the pandemic on government leaders and policy. The panelists include, Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation; Deputy Mayor Amy Brown, City of Tulsa; Commissioner Karen Keith, Tulsa County Board of Commissioners; and Mayor Sue Catron, City of Tahlequah.
On Oct. 2, "A six-month retrospective on government response" will reflect upon the day-to-day response to the pandemic by government agencies. Government leaders will participate in a panel to discuss how the pandemic impacted the operation and response of their agency or department.
Oct. 9 features "A six-month retrospective on health care response," which will review the response of various parts of the health system in NE Oklahoma. Representatives from health systems will participate in a panel discussion.
"A six month retrospective on media response" will be on Oct. 16, and will consider the impact on and response of media outlets in NE Oklahoma to the pandemic. Representatives from the news media will participate in a panel discussion.
On Oct. 23, "A six-month retrospective on education response" will reflect upon the impact on and response of education systems in NE Oklahoma to the pandemic. Representatives from the education system will participate in a panel to discuss the impact and response of the education system.
Oct. 29 will focus on "A six- month retrospective on business response," which will review the impact on and response of businesses in Northeast Oklahoma to the pandemic. Representatives from Oklahoma businesses will participate in a panel to discuss how business leaders and businesses responded to the pandemic.
The webinar is presented by the Institute of Global Security and Comparative Justice Systems, in cooperation with the Department of Criminology, Justice Studies and Global Security, the College of Liberal Arts and College of Extended Learning.
For more information or to access webinar links, visit www.nsuok.edu/TheInstitute.
