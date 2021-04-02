The Institute of Global Security and Comparative Justice Systems at Northeastern State University is hosting a three-part webinar series discussing the COVID-19 pandemic this April.
The series titled “A Continuing Reflection on the Pandemic: Health, Government and Education” will feature experts from various agencies weighing in on COVID-19-related issues as part of virtual panel discussions moderated by NSU faculty.
The webinar series is free and open to the public. Interested participants can register for the different webinars which will take place virtually on April 9, 23 and 30.
Dr. Raymond Hasselman, institute coordinator, said the series will feature practitioners and experts in government, health and education fields from Northeast Oklahoma discussing the pandemic response and the latest on what is going in their sector of expertise. Hasselman added the spring webinar series continues pandemic discussions that began last fall when the institute hosted a six-part webinar series focused on the pandemic in northeast Oklahoma.
The first webinar, “Reflections on the continuing pandemic - Health system response, prevention, treatment, and vaccines,” is scheduled for April 9 at 10 a.m. It will explore issues related to the continuing demands placed on the health system and the controversies surrounding treatment, masks, vaccines and vaccinations.
Panel members scheduled for the first session include Dr. Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa City-County Health Department; Dr. R. Stephen Jones, executive director of the Cherokee Nation Health Services; Dr. Stevan Lahr, medical director of Family and Children Services; and James Thompson, regional director of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Dr. Rebekah Doyle, assistant institute coordinator and institute marketing, will moderate the panel discussion.
Hasselman said panelists will present for around 10 to 15 minutes before answering questions from a member of the institute. He added there will be opportunities for audience members to submit questions of their own for panelists consideration.
The webinar series will continue on April 23 at 10 a.m. with “Reflections on the continuing pandemic - Government and leadership during the pandemic,” a discussion on elected officials and others in leadership roles during the pandemic.
The third and final session, “Reflections on the continuing pandemic - Education and the controversy over getting kids back to school,” will take place on April 30 at 10 a.m.
Panel members for the second and third webinars will be announced soon. The Institute of Global Security and Comparative Justice Systems is presenting the webinar series in cooperation with the Department of Criminology, Justice Studies and Global Security, the College of Liberal Arts and the College of Extended Learning.
For more information on the webinar series and access to registration links, visit https://academics.nsuok.edu/extendedlearning/theinstitute.aspx.
