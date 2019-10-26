Northeastern State University will host a Veterans Day Program on Nov. 11 at 1:30 p.m. in the University Center Basement in front of the Col. John Rahe Veterans Lounge.
During the ceremony, NSU will recognize veterans and unveil the prototype of a new Veterans Memorial Statue. NSU administration will also announce the statue's location and introduce its artist, Joel Randell.
A president-appointed committee, mostly comprised of veterans, has been working on this initiative for more than a year.
NSU invites the community to this Veterans Day ceremony to show appreciation to veterans for their service and sacrifice.
