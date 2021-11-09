Northeastern State University has announced the final in the 2021 Science and Technology Seminar Series.
Six speakers were to cover scientific topics in presentations over the course of the semester.
Jessica Beyer of the University of Oklahoma Department of Biology will conclude the seminar series on Nov. 17. To attend this virtual seminar, visit https://nsuok.zoom.us/j/99321711288.
The seminars is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, contact Dr. Mark Paulissen at paulisse@nsuok.edu.
