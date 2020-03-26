NSU touts Georgia Pacific for scholarships

Northeastern State University recently recognized Georgia Pacific as a community partner for their donations to student scholarships over the years.
Two decades ago, NSU and Georgia Pacific forged a partnership to strengthen the workforce in the region. The partnership helps fund student scholarships for those majoring in disciplines related to computer science, information systems, technology, accounting and-or engineering.
Georgia Pacific has provided $100,000 in student scholarships to NSU students committed to community service and who have a financial hardship. One hundred NSU students have been able to continue their dream of earning an education and contributing to the workforce in northeast Oklahoma due to Georgia Pacific's generosity and efforts.
NSU graduates who majored in these technology and industry areas make up a substantial portion of the workforce in this region.
"Georgia Pacific is more than consumer products and paper," said Dan Mabery, vice president of University Relations. "As evident by the longstanding partnership with NSU and commitment to the region, they place stock in commitment and work hard, and make people their top consideration."
